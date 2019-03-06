NURSING HOME PAROLE | Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel disagrees with the Kent County Circuit Court's decision to parole Catherine Wood. Wood has been in prison for over 29 years for her role in the deaths of five elderly nursing home patients at Alpine Manor in Walker.

TRUMP VISITS EUROPE | President Donald Trump arrived in Britain on Monday in a trip that the White House is billing as a chance to honor shared sacrifice and service between the United States and its longtime ally across the Atlantic.

CHICKEN NUGGET RECALL | Chicken distributor Perdue Foods says they are recalling more than 31,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products which may be contaminated with pieces of bone material, according to a release from the Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service.

LAKER LINE CONSTRUCTION | Officials will be unveiling of the first, articulated 60-foot buses on the Laker Line. The Laker Line will replace The Rapid's current Route 50 – GVSU Campus Connector and is expected to be up and running in August 2020.

MARVIN SAPP IS MOVING | Longtime Grand Rapids pastor and Grammy-nominated musician Marvin Sapp announced to his church on Sunday that he will be leaving Michigan for a church in Fort Worth, Texas.

THE FORECAST | Sunshine returns Monday with rain in the forecast for Tuesday. Today will be sunny and cooler than average.

For these stories and many others, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.