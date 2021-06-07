Early Morning Rush: Monday, June 7

Here's what you should know for Monday, June 7.

HOMICIDE SUSPECT SEARCH | The Mount Pleasant State Police Post responded to a sexual assault/homicide report on South Isabella Road in Isabella County at around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators have identified the suspect as Isaiah Gary Gardenhire, also known as "Zeke."

OTTAWA COUNTY ROBBERY | The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at a Next Door Food Store in Tallmadge Township. Police say it happened Sunday morning at around 4:49 a.m. When the employee opened the cash register, one of the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money from it and both suspects fled.



US COVID VAX MILESTONE | The U.S. has reached a new vaccination milestone. The country has surpassed 300 million COVID-19 vaccine shots administered. According to the CDC, as of Sunday, roughly 49% of the U.S. population over 12 is fully vaccinated.

MAYWEATHER PAUL FIGHT | Grand Rapids native Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul went head-to-head last night in an exhibition match. With Mayweather being retired from professional boxing, there were no judges, no knockouts and really no declared winner.

FORECAST | Several chances for showers this week with isolated storms mixing in. Get the full forecast here.

