Early Morning Rush: Monday, June 7

Here's what you should know for Monday, June 7.
HOMICIDE SUSPECT SEARCH The Mount Pleasant State Police Post responded to a sexual assault/homicide report on South Isabella Road in Isabella County at around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators have identified the suspect as Isaiah Gary Gardenhire, also known as "Zeke."

OTTAWA COUNTY ROBBERY The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at a Next Door Food Store in Tallmadge Township. Police say it happened Sunday morning at around 4:49 a.m. When the employee opened the cash register, one of the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money from it and both suspects fled.

US COVID VAX MILESTONE The U.S. has reached a new vaccination milestone. The country has surpassed 300 million COVID-19 vaccine shots administered. According to the CDC, as of Sunday, roughly 49% of the U.S. population over 12 is fully vaccinated.

MAYWEATHER PAUL FIGHT Grand Rapids native Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul went head-to-head last night in an exhibition match. With Mayweather being retired from professional boxing, there were no judges, no knockouts and really no declared winner.

FORECAST | Several chances for showers this week with isolated storms mixing in. Get the full forecast here.

