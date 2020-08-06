Early Morning Rush: Monday, June 8, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

RESTAURANTS & BARS OPEN TODAY | Monday, June 1, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted her stay-at-home order and announced restaurants and bars in Michigan can reopen today, June 8. Dining rooms and bars can only allow half of their usual customers inside at any one time.

WEST MI FAVORITES OPEN TODAY | Two favorite attractions of West Michigan are opening today: John Ball Zoo and Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture park. Both spots are open to the public today, with health and safety procedures in place.

HOLLAND MISSING TEEN | A search continues today for 17-year-old Christian Ngabo from Grand Rapids, who went missing Saturday at Holland State Park. Ngabo was last seen struggling 40 to 50 yards from shore. Police are reportedly calling his search a recovery mission rather than a rescue.

GEORGE FLOYD MEMORIAL | George Floyd’s body arrived in Houston Saturday night – a moment his family requested remain private. The city is now prepared for two days of public mourning. Fountain of Praise Church on Houston’s southwest side will host a public visitation from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Tuesday, a funeral for invited guests will begin at 11 a.m. at Fountain of Praise.

FORECAST | Temps will warm up for Monday and Tuesday before the effects of Tropical Storm Cristobal make their way to West Michigan. High temperature today of 85°.

