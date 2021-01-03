Early Morning Rush: Monday, March 1, 2021

Here's what you need to know for Monday, March 1

MOBILE HOME SHOOTING | A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a Kent County mobile home over the weekend. The sheriff's office said the victim and suspect knew each other and that the suspect is in custody, but did not revealed what led up to the shooting.

J&J VACCINE ROLLOUT | The first vaccines by Johnson & Johnson will start shipping out Monday morning, after the FDA granted emergency authorization over the weekend. About 4 million doses are expected to ship out this week, boosting state inventories by about 26%.

STIMULUS LATEST | House Democrats have pushed through President Biden's 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan. It now faces a likely heated debate and uncertain future in the Senate, as Republicans have pushed back against the high price tag. Biden says he wants a relief bill in the next two weeks, which would send $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans by early April.

DEER HUNTING CHANGES | A new bill in Michigan would effectively end the ban on deer baiting. The bill would reduce the penalty for violating the ban to just $1. It's not clear if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign this legislation -- last year she vetoed a bill to end the ban and according to reports, this new bill is not very different from what she's already rejected.

FORECAST | Chilly temperatures are back Monday before warmer air returns. Get the full forecast here.

