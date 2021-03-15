Early Morning Rush: Monday, March 15, 2021

Here's what you should know for Monday, March 15

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS GOING HYBRID | After more than a year, Muskegon Heights Public Schools will be hosting students in-person today. The district is moving to a hybrid model, which means that about a third of students have opted to return to in-person learning. The district says they waited longer because of the disproportionate impact COVID-19 had on the Muskegon Heights community.

GOV. TRANSPARENCY CALLS | Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will release legislation today -- aimed at increasing government transparency. It comes as Governor Whitmer's administration has been criticized for blocking access to certain records. Those new bills will be announced today during a virtual press conference at 11 a.m.

U OF M AND MSU MARCH MADNESS | And the bracket is set. March madness returns with Michigan and Michigan State in the same region. Michigan as the one seed -- will play Saturday at 3 p.m. against the winner of Mount Saint Mary's and Texas southern. Michigan state will need to win a play-in game as an 11-seed. They play UCLA on Thursday at 10 p.m.

FORECAST | Don't be surprised if you see snowflakes flying tonight! Get the full forecast here.

