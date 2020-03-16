NEW COVID-19 CASES IN MI | As of Sunday, March 15 there are a total of 53 coronavirus cases in Michigan -- five in Kent County, one in Ottawa County and one in Montcalm County. Here is a running tally on how many cases the state has and where those cases were reported.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IN PLACE | President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. will broaden its European travel ban, adding Britain and Ireland to the list. And he says he's considering imposing restrictions travel within the U.S. to areas hit hard by the coronavirus spread.

NATIONAL COVID-19 LATEST | The CDC announced Sunday new large events and mass gatherings guidelines surrounding COVID-19. The new guidelines recommend limited large gatherings like concerts, weddings and sporting events with 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.

DEBATE RECAP | Sunday's Democratic presidential debate was dominated by the mounting coronavirus crisis. There are only two candidates left in the race: former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

KENT COUNTY RECYCLING REOPENS | After being closed for several weeks to upgrade paper sorting equipment, the Kent County Recycling Center will reopen Monday, March 16. The Rockford and Grand Rapids recycling drop-off locations will also reopen.

FORECAST | Clouds will quickly increase Monday morning and skies will stay mostly cloudy through the afternoon. High temperatures around 44°.

