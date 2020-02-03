CORONAVIRUS LATEST | Two U.S. coronavirus deaths have been reported in Washington state and the first case was reported in New York. With COVID-19 cases on both U.S. coasts, Vice President Mike Pence and other officials are reassuring Americans resources will be available.

COVID & THE STOCK MARKETS | Wall Street futures showed signs Monday of a bounce back after concerns over the impact of the new coronavirus led to the worst week for the markets since 2008.

PETE BUTTIGIEG DROPS OUT | Former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg has ended his race for the Democratic presidential nomination. It came a day after performing poorly in the South Carolina primary.

SUPER TUESDAY PREPS | The list of candidates vying for the democratic nomination got shorter over the weekend -- both Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer ended their campaigns. A total of 14 states will vote on Super Tuesday, including Texas and California -- which are the county's two most populated states.

SPARTA STABBING | A man is in critical condition after a weekend stabbing. The woman who stabbed him was arrested Sunday morning and the case will be reviewed by the prosecutor's office.

FORECAST | The start of the week will be rather quiet, with a small chance for rain Tuesday.

