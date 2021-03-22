Early Morning Rush: Monday, March 22, 2021

Here's what you should know for Monday, March 22.

MI VACCINE ELIGIBILITY | More Michiganders can now sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The new phase for vaccine eligibility includes anyone 50 and older or anyone 16 and older with disabilities or medical conditions.

AZ VACCINE STUDY | AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection against disease and complete protection against hospitalization and death across all age groups in a late-stage U.S. study, the company announced Monday. AstraZeneca said its vaccine had a 79% efficacy rate at preventing symptomatic COVID.

MISSING TEEN | Troopers from the MSP Lakeview Post are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Ionia County. The missing teen, Tisa Marie Butler, left her home Sunday with an unknown white man in a gold Chevrolet Uplander.

FORECAST | Sunshine and dry air lend to dangerous burning conditions on Monday. Get the full forecast here.

