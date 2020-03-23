COVID-19 IN MICHIGAN | The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed there are more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in the state, and a total of eight deaths as of Sunday, March 22. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to hold a press conference Monday morning to provide an update on the state's response to the virus.

BUSINESS RESTRICTIONS EXTENDED | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the closure of places of public accommodation until April 13, two weeks after the original order was set to be lifted. This includes bars, restaurants, gyms, theaters, libraries, museums and more.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT RESPONSE | The Senate refused to advance the coronavirus rescue package -- aimed at giving some relief to workers and businesses -- as Republicans and Democrats have not been able to agree on the language of the bill. The Senate is expected to vote again Monday morning.

TOKYO OLYMPICS | The Tokyo Olympics are going to happen -- but almost surely in 2021 rather than in four months as planned. The International Olympic Committee said it was considering postponement, especially after added pressure from major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia who made it clear they will not go if the games are staged this year.

100th STREET BRIDGE | MDOT will start construction on the 100th Street bridge Monday. The project consists of demolishing the current structure and replacing it with a wider, taller overpass. MDOT officials say the construction will take about five months.

FORECAST | Don't get used to the snow! Monday will be partly sunny and seasonable with temperatures warming to the mid/upper 40s, melting the snow quickly.

