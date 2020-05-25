Early Morning Rush: Monday, March 25, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

MICHIGAN COVID-19 CASES | The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 314 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total to 54,679. There were just 5 deaths reported, the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic when 3 new deaths were reported on March 22. The death toll is now 5,228. Here's a recap of the data and more updates from Sunday.

MIDLAND DAM LAWSUITS | The owners and operators of the two Midland County dams that failed -- causing severe flooding and evacuations in the area, are facing a second lawsuit. It was filed Friday and attorneys in the lawsuit say the flooding was preventable.

PARSLEY WARNING | The Ottawa Department of Public Health sent out a consumer alert over the weekend for flat-leaf parsley from Future Days Farm at the Holland Farmers Market, saying another plant was mixed in with the crop and it's not safe to eat.

MEMORIAL DAY CELEBRATIONS | Some West Michigan communities have canceled their Memorial Day events and parades outright, however, others have gotten creative. Here's a list of how you can still celebrate Memorial Day in West Michigan.

FORECAST | Memorial Day will be mostly to partly cloudy, warm and humid with a chance for afternoon popup showers and storms. High temperatures with be around 85° with dew points near 70°. Get the full forecast here.