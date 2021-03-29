Early Morning Rush: Monday, March 29, 2021

Here's what you should know for Monday, March 29.

DEVOS PLACE VACCINATIONS | The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place is expecting to provide 12,000 vaccinations Monday. While the clinic has special capacity to provide 20,000 vaccinations, it has been limited by vaccine supplies.

MUSKEGON IN-PERSON LEARNING | Muskegon High School will welcome students in-person this morning for the first time in more than a year. The elementary and middle schools have already been back for weeks. Now, the high schoolers are following suit. Students will be in-person every day except for Wednesday, which is a virtual learning day for all students.

U-M TO PLAY TOMORROW NIGHT | Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points and top-seeded Michigan took the inside route to the Elite Eight, pounding away in the paint Sunday for a 76-58 takedown of surprisingly helpless Florida State. U-M will now take on UCLA, which upset Alabama Sunday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:57 p.m. Tuesday.

FORECAST | Sunshine returns along with warmer days to start the work week. Get the full forecast here.

