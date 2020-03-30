COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING EXTENDED | President Donald Trump extended the voluntary national shutdown to April 30 as COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in the U.S. The federal guidelines recommend against large group gatherings and urge older people and anyone with existing health problems to say home.

LATEST COVID-19 MI CASE COUNT | In an update on Sunday, the state reported 836 new cases, bringing the total to 5,486. There were 21 new deaths; the death toll has reached 132. At this point, the state has not started reporting the number of recovered cases yet.

MI STATE REP. DIES | Michigan State Rep. Isaac Robinson died at the age of 44. He was in his first term representing a portion of Detroit and Hamtramck. The circumstances of his death were not released yet, but a report from Crain's Detroit said Robinson died from a suspected COVID-19 infection.

SPECTRUM TENTS REOPEN | Spectrum Health's emergency department triage tents at Blodgett Hospital and all regional Spectrum Health hospitals are scheduled to reopen Monday at 7 a.m. after being shut down because of wind gusts reaching between 35-45 mph on Sunday afternoon.

OVERNIGHT ROCKFORD FIRE | An overnight fire destroyed a mobile home in Rockford early Monday morning. It happened at the Woodland Estates community, located on Northland Drive NE. Authorities confirmed the house is total loss, but it's not clear if anyone was inside or injured yet.

FORECAST | Quiet, dry start to week with cool highs in the low 40s.

5 Day Planner , March 29, 2020

13 On Your Side

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.