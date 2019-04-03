DEADLY TORNADOES | At least 23 dead after tornadoes hit Alabama.

BURR! IT'S COLD | Much colder air will be accompanied by lake-enhanced snow to start the week.

CONTAMINATED GROUNDWATER | A report reveals 91% of U.S. coal-fired power plants with available data have contaminated groundwater with toxic metals.

RED WINGS LEGEND DIES | The 93 year old Hall of Famer is remembered not only for his on-ice toughness but for his softhearted dedication to helping children with autism through his charitable foundation.

BLOOD PRESSURE DRUG RECALL | The emergence of a new potential human carcinogen in the string of recalls has the FDA "deeply concerned".