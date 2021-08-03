Early Morning Rush: Monday, March 8, 2021

Here's what you should know for Monday, March 8

STIMULUS LATEST | The $1,400 stimulus checks could make it into bank accounts by the end of the month. The Senate approved a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill over the weekend, which will send those full payments to those making less than $75,000 a year. If the House approves and President Biden signs the bill this week -- which is their goal -- payments could start going out the week of March 22.

VACCINE ELIGIBITY EXPANDS | Vaccine eligibility expands Monday throughout Michigan. Those over the age of 50 with pre-existing medical conditions or disabilities can now sign up for the vaccine. Family members and guardians who are caregivers for children with special needs can also sign up starting today.

FORECAST | Highs in the 50s and 60s kick off the work week! Get the full forecast here.

