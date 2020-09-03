GRAND RAPIDS BABY DEATH | A 25-year-old Grand Rapids man charged with murder his girlfriend's 8-month-old child will be arraigned on murder and child abuse Monday.

MUSKEGON COUNTY FIRE | A home in Ravenna was destroyed in a fire late Sunday night. It's not clear what caused the fire, but authorities said no one was injured in the incident.

BIDEN IN GRAND RAPIDS | Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Grand Rapids Monday campaigning at Cherry Health, just one day before the Michigan Democratic presidential primary Tuesday, March 10.

LAUGHFEST EVENTS | LaughFest is well underway and tonight, Stella's Lounge in Grand Rapids will be full of laughs. The restaurant and bar is hosting "Laughing Stock" -- a night of comedy, spoken word and music. Find more Laughfest news and events here.

FORECAST | Monday will be cloudy and mild with rain showers arriving in the afternoon and high temperatures remaining well above average.

