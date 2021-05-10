Early Morning Rush: Monday, May 10, 2021

Here's what you should know for Monday, May 10.

GR HOME VS CAR | A man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning. According to the GRPD, the accident happened around 3:41 a.m. at Fuller Avenue and Watkins Street SE. Police say a silver Volkswagen Passat had struck a telephone pole and then a house.

MERCY HEALTH MOVE | After closing its Hackley Urgent Care site, Mercy Health Muskegon has opened Hackley Community Care, located on Clinton Street. The site is offering new services starting today called NowCare. Those services include medical care for acute symptoms that require immediate care like allergies, headaches and sprains, as well as mental health services.

DEAF BLIND VACCINE CLINIC | A vaccine clinic for members of the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing communities is being held today at Kent County’s South Clinic on Kalamazoo Avenue in Kentwood. The clinic is being hosted by the Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services (D&HHS) in Grand Rapids. Appointments are required.

MI CLOSE TO VACCINE GOAL | Michigan is inching closer to a vaccine milestone. The state is reporting that 54% of those eligible to get vaccinated have gotten at least one dose. This puts Michigan close to the 55% benchmark that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says is needed to allow in-person work in offices.

FORECAST | Unseasonably cool temperatures kick off the work week before warmer temperatures arrive by the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

