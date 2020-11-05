JERRY STILLER DIES | Comedian veteran Jerry Stiller and "Seinfield" actor died at 92, his son Ben stiller announced Monday. He died of natural causes, his son -- a comedy star himself -- said in a tweet.

BANNING GUNS AT THE CAPITOL | Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Sunday she plans to issue a formal opinion that the Michigan Capitol Commission can ban guns from Capitol grounds. The commission plans on discussing and voting on the issue Monday at 11 a.m.

MANUFACTURING RESUMES | One of Michigan's largest industries, representing about 20% of the state's economy, is allowed the restart today. Manufacturing jobs will resume in phases with facilities taking extra safety precautions, including daily entry screenings.

COVID-19 AT THE WHITE HOUSE | Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have placed themselves in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Vice President Mike Pence was self-isolating over the weekend after an aide tested positive for coronavirus last week, but he plans on returning to the White House on Monday.

HELPING US FARMERS | The federal government will be buying $3 billion worth of dairy, meat and produce from farmers, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday. The move is part of programs to help farmers during the pandemic, including the Dept. of Agriculture's Framers to Families Food Box program.

FORECAST | Monday will be mostly cloudy early in the day, with a flurry or sprinkle possible, then mostly sunny skies develop in the afternoon. High 48°. Get the full forecast here.

