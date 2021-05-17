Early Morning Rush: Monday, May 17

Here's what you should know for Monday, May 17.

WOMAN DIES AFTER SCOOTER ACCIDENT | An investigation is underway after a woman died shortly after a fall while riding an electric scooter in Grand Rapids Friday. GRPD has not released the identity of the woman, but her family made posts of Facebook identifying here as Elle Yared. Family members say she was riding an electric scooter downtown, had a fall and suffered a brain injury.

MUSKEGON WATER RECOVERY | Results are expected to be released soon from an autopsy of a man found in Muskegon Lake Friday afternoon. Police are still investigating the incident and are trying to figure out how the man ended up in the water. Anyone with information is asked to call Muskegon Police or Silent Observer.

FORD FIELD, DEVOS PLACE LAST WEEK | The DeVos Place clinic is in its final week of offering vaccinations, closing its doors Friday. Today is also the very last day to get a shot at Ford Field, which has been a vaccine site in Detroit since May 23.

IT'S TAX DAY | Tax Day is here. If you need more time, you can file an extension, but keep in mind an extension to file is not an extension to pay. You’ll still need to make any payments if you owe money. If you can’t pay right now, the best course of action is to call the IRS and ask about a payment plan.

FORECAST | Temperatures reach the 80s for a stretch of days. Much needed rain comes Tuesday. Get the full forecast here.

