Early Morning Rush: Monday, May 24

Here's what you should know for Monday, May 24.

WHITMER BACKLASH | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released an apology statement Sunday after a photo emerged of her at a restaurant with about a dozen other unmasked people. This violates the MDHHS's May 15 order that only allows six people per group in restaurants, with each group maintaining six feet of social distance.

RETURN TO WORK TODAY | On May 10, Michigan announced that 55% of Michiganders had been vaccinated. Today, 2 weeks after that announcement, many people are returning to work in person as Michigan lifts workplace restrictions under the Vacc to Normal plan.

WB M-6 TO REMAIN CLOSED TODAY | Drivers who normally travel on parts of M-6 in Ottawa County will want to think or alternate routes this morning. The westbound lanes will remain closed Monday as crews inspect the bridge between Kenowa and 8th Avenue. A semi and a car crashed Sunday morning, killing both drivers. MDOT hopes to have the road fully reopened by Tuesday morning.

Much-needed scattered rain continues on Monday, along with warm and humid conditions.

