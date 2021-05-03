Early Morning Rush: Monday, May 3, 2021

Here's what you should know for Monday, May 3.

VEHICLE FOUND IN RIVER | Police say a vehicle found early Monday morning submerged in the Grand River had been stolen. Dive teams and search crews found the vehicle submerged in the river near the Veteran's Boat Launch off Veterans Memorial Drive SW in Walker.

PETERS AT DEVOS PLACE TODAY | U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) is scheduled to tour the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place Monday morning. Peters worked with FEMA and state officials to secure more than 200 additional federal personnel to assist at mass vaccination sites throughout the state, including at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic.

AMERICAN DUNES OPENS TODAY | West Michigan’s newest golf course opens to the public today. American Dunes held its grand opening Sunday, with golf legend Jack Nicklaus in attendance. Nicklaus and his design firm renovated the former Grand Haven Golf Club, which will honor the military at every hole. All profits will go to Folds of Honor, which supports families of fallen or disabled service members.

FORECAST | Temperatures cool Monday as scattered showers and thunderstorms move through West Michigan. Get the full forecast here.

