Early Morning Rush: Monday, May 31

Here's what you should know for Monday, May 31.

SOUTH HAVEN LIFEGUARDS | The lifeguard program in South Haven will continue its hiatus after coming to an end in 2001. The South Haven Beach Safety Committee recently voted against restarting the program, instead suggesting that residents vote on the matter.

GR TEEN KILLED | A teenage boy was killed in a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened on Prince Street near Alto Avenue around 4:45 a.m. The boy was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

GRPS VACCINE CLINICS | Grand Rapids Public Schools is offering a number of clinics this week for students 12 and older, as well as for their parents or legal guardians. Wednesday appointments are available at Ottawa Hills High School from 2 to 8 p.m. Innovation Central High School has a clinic Thursday, and Union High School has one Friday.



MEMORIAL DAY PARADES | With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, cities across West Michigan are choosing to hold Memorial Day events to honor veterans and those who have given their lives in service. A full list of events can be found here.

FORECAST | Temperatures continuing to trend warmer throughout the week. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.