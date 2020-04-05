COVID-19 VACCINE | President Donald Trump believes a vaccine for COVID-19 will be available by the end of the year. Trump also says the U.S. government is putting its “full power and might” behind remdesivir, a drug that has shown early promise as a treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

WHITMER ON PROTESTS | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Sunday the gun-toting protesters who demonstrated inside the state Capitol “depicted some of the worst racism” and “awful parts” of U.S. history. During a CNN appearance, Whitmer noted the protests featured “Confederate flags, and nooses,” as well as swastikas.

MASK DISTRIBUTION | The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute is handing out free cloth masks to members of the black and Latinx communities in the area. The coronavirus has been disproportionately impacting Michigan's African American community harder than others.

GRAND HAVEN BEACH | Grand Haven State Park officials closed the parking lots on Sunday. The city said that they are taking this step due to "overwhelming crowds ignoring physical distancing requirements on Saturday, May 2." Officials are asking, for the first time ever, that visitors stay away.

RIVER CURRENT WARNING | The Kent County Sheriff's Office is encouraging people who are inexperienced in kayaking and canoeing to stay off local rivers. Due to recent rain, the rivers currents are running faster than normal -- which makes it difficult to maneuver. The sheriff's office says they've seen more river rescues lately and hopes the warning will keep people safe.

FORECAST | Temperatures will be "sub-seasonal" this week. Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, but cooler with a high of 58°.

