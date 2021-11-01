Early Morning Rush: Monday, Nov. 1

Here's what you should know for Monday, Nov. 1.

ODD EVEN PARKING: Starting today, odd-even and same-side parking restrictions will begin to allow City street sweepers and snowplows easier access to neighborhood streets while clearing roads of leaves, tree debris and snow throughout the fall and winter. Odd-even and same-side parking restrictions take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 1 of each year, regardless of whether there is snow.

US-31 CLOSURES TODAY: Major traffic changes are coming to Ottawa County as US-31 will be down to just one lane until mid-December. The closure impacts the northbound lanes, north of Waverly Avenue. Traffic will continue to be crossed over to the southeast side, north of Jackson Street. The changes are part of a larger project to improve six bridges at parts of the US-31,M-104 interchange.

ELECTION DAY TOMORROW: Tomorrow is Election Day. In Kent County, voters will decide the next state senator to represent the 28th district. There are several city council races in Muskegon County, Muskegon Heights and Norton Shores. In Ottawa County, the City of Grand Haven will vote on a proposal to eliminate gender biased pronouns. Polls are open 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

WAHLBURGERS: The highly-anticipated Wahlburgers restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids is officially opening today. The burger joint is located on the first floor of the Marriot Residence Inn on Ionia Avenue. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

FORECAST: A chilly week with highs in the 40s. A few flakes are possible starting tonight. Get the full forecast here.

