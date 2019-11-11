CASSIUS BROTHER DEATH | Zachary Winston, the brother of Michigan State University All-American basketball player, Cassius Winston, was killed Saturday night after being struck by an Amtrak train. Police said the 19-year-old Albion college student "intentionally walked in front of a westbound Amtrak train, tragically ending his life."

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | The House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump begins its public phase on Wednesday. And many Americans will likely be watching the proceedings on more than one screen, with real-time reinforcement of their preexisting views of the President on social media platforms.

INSTAGRAM HIDES LIKES | If you're a frequent used of Instagram, you will soon start seeing someone you follow not getting any likes this week. It's part of an experiment Instagram is performing to see the effects on users and the platform.

DONUT CONSPIRACY OPENS | The Donut Conspiracy's third location will open Monday morning in Cascade. There will be a variety of donuts, a full-service coffee bar with a barista and seating for about 24 people.

GRAND RAPIDS VETS DAY PARADE | Grand Rapids' annual Veterans Day Parade is taking place downtown at Monroe Avenue and Pearl Street around 7 p.m. It ends at the Veterans Memorial Park on Fulton Street. Following the parade there will be a Ceremony of Remembrance at the park.

FORECAST | Today will be partly cloudy and much colder with widespread snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens.

