Early Morning Rush: Monday, Nov. 15

Here's what you should know for Monday, Nov. 15.

BEAVER ISLAND CRASH: The victims of a deadly plane crash on Beaver Island include a real estate agent and a couple who were planning to open a winery and vineyard there. The plane crashed Saturday afternoon west of Mackinaw City, killing four of five people on board. An 11-year-old girl was the only survivor.

SANTO STILL MISSING: There has still been no luck in the search for GVSU student Brendan Santo. The 18-year-old was reported missing more than two weeks ago while visiting friends at MSU. Hundreds of volunteers have been combing the campus, with police focusing their search on the Red Cedar River. The reward for new information is now up to $10,000.

GH DIESEL PLANT LATEST: The Grand Haven City Council is expected to vote on the fate of the old diesel plant today. The proposal now being considered would sell the plant for $1 million to a development group that would turn it into a restaurant and event center.

OPENING DAY OF DEER SEASON: Today marks the start of firearm deer season. The DNR estimates close to 500,000 deer hunters will be out today and the entire week. Whether you're in the woods or on the roads, residents are urged to be on the lookout as deer will be on the move.

FORECAST: The next 48-hours will be mainly dry. Rain and brief warm-up returns mid-week. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.