FATAL SHOOTING IN GR | One man was shot and killed at an "after hours" party on 28th Street in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning. Police were already on scene for reports of fighting in the area when the shots rang out. This is the 14th homicide in the city this year.

CONYERS FUNERAL | Funeral services are scheduled in Detroit for longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. John Conyers. Former President Bill Clinton and civil rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson are among those expected to attend.

SALMONELLA OUTBREAK | The CDC and the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service is linking an outbreak of salmonella infections back to ground beef. As of Nov. 1, 10 people in six states have been infected.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | The whistleblower who raised alarms about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine and touched off the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry is willing to answer written questions submitted by House Republicans, the person's lawyer says.

MACY'S PARADE LINEUP | Emmy-winning "Pose" actor Billy Porter, Latin singer Ozuna and Grammy-winning performers Black Eyed Peas, Chicago and Kelly Rowland will be among the stars celebrating at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City later this month.

FORECAST | Today will be mostly cloudy and not as cold with pockets of light rain possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

