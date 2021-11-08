Early Morning Rush: Monday, Nov. 8

Here's what you should know for Monday, Nov. 8.

SANTO SEARCH: Police, family and friends continue the search for missing GVSU student Brendan Santo. He was last seen visiting friends at MSU on Friday, Oct. 29. Over the weekend, more than 100 civilians took part in a search of the campus. The family is offering a reward for information that leads to Brendan being found.

CAIN VIGIL: There will be a vigil tonight to celebrate the life of 38-year-old John Cain Jr., a security guard who was killed while working at the Grand Rapids Inn last week. A balloon release and tribute will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Housman Field.

KID VACCINE CLINICS TODAY: Vaccine clinics for kids as young as five are already underway in Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties. Starting today, the Allegan County Health Department will officially starting giving out shots. A full list of where to get the shot can be found here.

BORDER REOPENING: The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.

FORECAST: Another beautiful day, then showers Tuesday and an unsettled end to the week into the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

