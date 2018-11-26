Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

LET IT SNOW | Much of West Michigan is getting dumped on with fresh snow to begin the work week. Don't forget to download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app to take advantage of our many weather features.

SCHOOL'S OUT | Snow had forced many schools and businesses to close their doors on this Monday morning. Here's the full list.

STRANDED | Many people are trying to make it home after Thanksgiving, but they're stuck at the airport. Many flights are canceled or delayed at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

OVERNIGHT SHOOTING | One person is in the hospital, but is expected to live, after being shot overnight on the West side of Grand Rapids.

FACING THE JUDGE | Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon is expected to appear in court today to be formally charged with lying to police about the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case.

SHUT DOWN | A port of entry at the U.S. Mexico border has closed after some Central American migrants tried to push their way past police. They were met with tear gas as border patrol worked to control the crowd.

THE NEXT LEADER | People in Grand Rapids are invited to tell GRPS leaders what they want in their next superintendent after Teresa Weatherall Neal announced her retirement. The first of four public meetings will be tonight at 5:30 at City High Middle School.

SHOP IN YOUR PAJAMAS | Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year and this one is expected to break records. Here are some of the best deals of the year.



