Early Morning Rush: Monday, Oct. 11

Here's what you should know for Monday, Oct. 11.

NEW SCHOOL BUS LAWS: There is a new rule on the roadway Monday morning in Michigan. Starting today, drivers who ignore flashing red lights and extended stop signs on school buses will likely be fined. Before, the police has to actually witness drivers avoiding the stop sign. Now, officers will use video evidence to issue citations.

HACKLEY DEMO DAY: Demolition is underway at Hackley Hospital in Muskegon. The hospital, which opened its doors in 1904, is being torn down to make way for a new middle school in the Muskegon school district. Crews began working on tearing down the hospital's main entrance Thursday morning, as well as a decent portion of the south end of the campus.

NESSEL ON USPS: Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 20 Attorneys General in filing a complaint against the United States Postal Office. The complaint demands a review of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan to transform the Postal Service.

ROOF SIT FUNDRAISER: A man is taking part in a roof-sitting fundraiser at Exodus Place in Grand Rapids today. Chip Kroblen is sitting on the roof for 144 hours to raise awareness for homelessness. Donations will be used to purchase a new roof for Exodus Place. The goal is to raise $35,000.

FORECAST | Late-Monday storms could be strong to severe, then a cooler, wet Tuesday.

