Early Morning Rush: Monday, Oct. 18

Here's what you should know for Monday, Oct. 18.

SANCTUARY TRIAL: The civil trial against a Muskegon County animal sanctuary is set to begin today. In 2020, the DNR accused howling timbers of illegally owning dozens of animals, including more than 40 wolf dogs. A separate criminal case is pending after authorities say one of the wolf dogs attacked a young girl, resulting in her losing part of her arm.

OTTAWA 3 CAR CRASH: A Rockford woman ran a red light in Georgetown Township, crashed into two other cars and injured two on Sunday evening, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Around 6:11 p.m., the 50-year-old woman from Rockford was driving westbound on Chicago Drive when she ran the red light at Cottonwood Drive.

HAITI KIDNAPPINGS: Federal authorities say a gang abducted 17 American missionaries at an airport in Haiti. The group is from an Ohio-based ministry and included five children. The FBI is now assisting the Haitian government with negotiations.

DEAN TRANSPORTATION HIRING: Dean Transportation is looking to add more drivers to help with the ongoing shortage. The company is looking for drivers, monitors, attendants and diesel mechanics for its Grand Rapids Public Schools' fleet. The hiring event runs today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brann's Steakhouse.

FORECAST: Sunny and mild with calm winds. Rain returns by mid-week. Get the full forecast here.

