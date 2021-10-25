x
Early Morning Rush: Monday, Oct. 25

Here's what you should know for Monday, Oct. 25.
KENTWOOD POLICE SHOOTINGThe Kentwood Police Department says an officer shot and killed a stabbing suspect at a home late Sunday night. It happened around 10:22 p.m. at a house in the 4500 block of Grantwood Avenue in Kentwood. The suspect had stabbed two people at the home and a fight was in progress when officers arrived. 

MUSKEGON HTS POLICE SHOOTINGAn officer is recovering this morning after being shot at in Muskegon Heights Saturday night. Police say the officer tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation, but if failed to stop and resulted in a chase. Occupants of the car fired shots at the officer, injuring him. He is expected to be okay. 

MUSKEGON HTS HOMICIDEMuskegon Heights Police is also investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another. It happened at a shell gas station around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A 27-year-old was shot inside the store and died from his injuries. Police say suspects have been identified but not arrested. 

VACCINE AND KIDS TIMELINE: A COVID-19 vaccine could be approved for kids ages 5-11 in the next few weeks. An independent FDA panel will meet Tuesday to discuss the shot. The Pfizer shot is 1/3 of an adult dose. Early data shows it is highly effective. Once approved, it could start rolling out in early November. 

FORECAST: A windy and rainy start to the work week is expected. Get the full forecast here. 

