Early Morning Rush: Monday, Oct. 25

Here's what you should know for Monday, Oct. 25.

KENTWOOD POLICE SHOOTING: The Kentwood Police Department says an officer shot and killed a stabbing suspect at a home late Sunday night. It happened around 10:22 p.m. at a house in the 4500 block of Grantwood Avenue in Kentwood. The suspect had stabbed two people at the home and a fight was in progress when officers arrived.

MUSKEGON HTS POLICE SHOOTING: An officer is recovering this morning after being shot at in Muskegon Heights Saturday night. Police say the officer tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation, but if failed to stop and resulted in a chase. Occupants of the car fired shots at the officer, injuring him. He is expected to be okay.

MUSKEGON HTS HOMICIDE: Muskegon Heights Police is also investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another. It happened at a shell gas station around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A 27-year-old was shot inside the store and died from his injuries. Police say suspects have been identified but not arrested.

VACCINE AND KIDS TIMELINE: A COVID-19 vaccine could be approved for kids ages 5-11 in the next few weeks. An independent FDA panel will meet Tuesday to discuss the shot. The Pfizer shot is 1/3 of an adult dose. Early data shows it is highly effective. Once approved, it could start rolling out in early November.

FORECAST: A windy and rainy start to the work week is expected. Get the full forecast here.

