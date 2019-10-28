JOHN CONYERS DEATH | Former Rep. John Conyers has died. The Detroit Democrat was the longest-serving black member of Congress and founder of the Black Caucus. Police said Conyers died of what appeared to be natural causes.

ISIS LEADER KILLED | Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of the IS group who presided over its global jihad and became arguably the world's most wanted man, is believed dead after being targeted in a U.S. military raid in Syria. President Donald Trump teased the major announced in a tweet Sunday and plans to detail the operation during an official announcement at the White House Monday.

GAS PRICES DOWN | The average U.S. price of gas has dropped 4 cents per gallon over the past two weeks and an industry analyst says there may be further drops soon, as refinery maintenance season starts to slow and demand for gasoline declines this time of year.

BEACH ACCESS RESTRICTED | Severe beach erosion due to strong winds, high water levels and rain continues to be a problem on the Lake Michigan shoreline and has restricted access to some beach areas, including the off-leash dog beach portion of Kirk Park in Grand Haven.

CHANGES TO DETROIT AIRPORT | The Detroit Metropolitan Airport is now open to visitors without tickets, meaning someone can accompany a traveler to a gate or surprise someone getting off a plane. There are some restrictions, but officials say this is a way for visitors to "create memorable moments."

FORECAST | Monday will be the warmest day of the work week with highs in the mid 50s. A few sprinkles are possible, especially in the afternoon.

