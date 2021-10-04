Early Morning Rush: Monday, Oct. 4

Here's what you should know for Monday, Oct. 4

OTTAWA COUNTY HIT AND RUN: A pedestrian was hospitalized after a hit-and-run in Robinson Township Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reports. Investigation shows the pedestrian was walking West on the shoulder of Green Street when they were struck from behind by a pickup truck. The truck did not stop and continued West on Green.

BIDEN COMING TO MICHIGAN: President Joe Biden is heading to Michigan on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The President will visit Howell to continue garnering support for his bipartisan infrastructure bill. The last time Biden visited Michigan was in July. He met with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters.

U-M THREAT: Officials located an individual posting threats online against women on the University of Michigan campus. The Federal Bureau of Investigation says there is no danger to the public at this time. The post was made on a Russian-operated confessions website Saturday.

ARTPRIZE WRAPS UP: ArtPrize 2021 is officially in the books, but you still have time to see the artwork and even take some home. The auction site will stay open until 5 p.m. Monday. Organizers also say some artwork will take longer to remove than others, so you’ll still see some installations up throughout the week.

FORECAST | Warm, wet, and relatively humid weather will persist this week. Get the full forecast here.

