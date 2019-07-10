GRAND RAPIDS SHOOTING | Police in Grand Rapids are searching for suspects in an overnight shooting on the southwest side that left three people injured. Suspects took off on foot following the shoot and were not tracked by K-9 units.

EEE SPRAYING | Aerial spraying treatment for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) was completed in Allegan, Calhoun, Kent, Lapeer, Montcalm and Van Buren counties Sunday night. Health officials report about 430,700 acres have been treated so far.

FDA THC WARNING | On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration specifically warned the public not to vape THC or purchase any vaping products off the street. THC vapes are separate from the legal, nicotine-filled e-cigarettes being targeted by President Donald Trump and politicians across the country.

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT LATEST | A second whistleblower has come forward with what the person's lawyer said were first hand knowledge of key events. This person could undermine efforts by President Trump and his allies to discredit the original complaint.

US, TURKEY & SYRIA | The White House said Sunday that U.S. forces in northeast Syria will move aside and clear the way for an expected Turkish assault, essentially abandoning Kurdish fighters who fought alongside American forces in the yearslong battle to defeat Islamic State militants.

FORECAST | Sunshine returns Monday with very little rain expected in the next week. Today's highs will be in the mid 60s.

