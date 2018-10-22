Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

Community criticizes GRPD's youth policy at open forum: The conversation continues this week between the department and the community regarding how officers interact with youth during investigations.

Suspect arrested in deadly Morley shooting: A 47-year-old Stanwood man was shot to death outside of a bar/restaurant in Morley Saturday night.

Major road closure: Starting Monday, October 22, Leonard Street NE will see lane closures and eventually a complete shutdown.

Monday Forecast: Quiet and seasonal.

Marathon Marriage!: Detroit Marathon runners from GR marry during the race. They are the first ever to do so.

Really, really good Sunday for the Lions: They had their best rushing day in 21 years in 32-21 win at Miami.

Lottery frenzy continues!: Still no winners in the historic Mega Millions drawing, which now stands at $1.6 BILLION! Powerball now stands at $620 million.

For these stories and so many more, join 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6!

© 2018 WZZM