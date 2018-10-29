Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

LION AIR FLIGHT CRASHES WITH 189 ON BOARD | The plane crashed minutes after takeoff early Monday.

OFFICIALS: DEADLIEST ANTI-SEMITIC ATTACK IN U.S. HISTORY| Synagogue gunman said he wanted all Jews to die.

MIKE PENCE IN WEST MICHIGAN | He's stumping for John James and Bill Schuette at the DeltaPlex Arena in Walker.

MONDAY FORECAST| Cloudy and seasonal.

RED SOX WIN! | The Sox took down the LA Dodgers.

HALLOWEEN CANDY | Twix or Kit Kat? All month we're doing a Halloween candy bracket and we need your input to determine the best candy of all time. Tune in to find out who wins!

For these stories and so many more, join 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6!

© 2018 WZZM