Early Morning Rush: Monday, Sept. 13

Here's what you should know for Monday, Sept. 13.

15 YEAR OLD DROWNS: A 15-year-old has died in Riverside Park on Saturday evening, police say. Shortly before 5 p.m., the teen was walking along the edge of the Grand River. Police say the victim slipped into the water and drowned. Lifesaving measures were attempted by rescuers and first responders but were ultimately unsuccessful.

MUSKEGON PRISON COVID SPIKE: Muskegon law enforcement officials say they're seeing another outbreak of cases inside prisons. To slow the spread, they're now relying on quarantine housing and slashing intake by 50 percent by working with other law enforcement agencies. Inmates are also being strongly encouraged to get vaccinated.

HARBOR ISLAND MTG TONIGHT: A Grand Haven City Council townhall tonight will help city leaders determine the future of Harbor Island. An earlier decision of the matter was postponed after residents voiced concerns about a power plant being built on the island. They fear the plant will cause environmental damage. The townhall is tonight at 6.

GAS PRICES: Gas prices in Michigan have slightly decreased over the past week, according to AAA. Drivers are now paying around $3.18 per gallon, a 3 cent drop from the week before and a 9 cent drop from last month. Grand Rapids is on the lower end of the scale, with an average coming in around $3.10 per gallon.

