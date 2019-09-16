UAW STRIKE LATEST | The United Auto Workers (UAW) union announced Sunday that roughly 49,000 workers at General Motors (GM) plants in the U.S. would go on strike because contentious talks on a new contract had broken down. This is the union's first strike against GM since 2007.

IRAN TENSIONS | A weekend drone attack on Saudi Arabia that cut into global energy supplies and halved the kingdom's oil production threatened Sunday to fuel a regional crisis. President Donald Trump said the U.S. had reason to believe it knew who was behind the attack and tweeted "we are ... locked and loaded" and were waiting to hear from the Saudis as to who they believe was responsible for the oil production attack.

NY BANS FLAVORED VAPES | New York has joined Michigan and will now ban the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes. The move was announced by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Sunday morning. Sixty-four of the 380 reported cases of vaping-related severe pulmonary illness in the nation have been confirmed in the state.

READING LAW STUDY | Third-graders who started school in recent weeks may be forced to repeat the grade next year if they struggle with reading, the result of a 2016 Michigan law whose most controversial provision kicks in beginning next spring.

GRIFFINS DECAL | It's a sign that hockey season is starting very soon. The Van Andel Arena downtown Grand Rapids will be prepped Monday morning for the start of the Griffins' regular season. The arena will get spruced up with a giant decal for the 2019-2020 season.

FORECAST | Warmer than normal conditions should linger throughout much of the upcoming week. Morning fog will give way to partly cloudy and warm conditions with highs in the mid 70s.

