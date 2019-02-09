HURRICANE DORIAN LATEST | As of 5 a.m., Dorian is a Category 5 hurricane with winds of 165 mph as it crawls over the northern Bahamas. The center of the storm is about 115 miles east of West Palm Beach in Florida, and less than 300 miles away from First Coast.

IONIA BOMB THREAT | Ionia Public Schools will be closed the Tuesday following Labor Day because of a bomb threat to the high school. The high school will remain on lock down until MSP complete a search of the building on Tuesday morning.

TRUMP TARIFFS UNDERWAY | The United States and China on Sunday put in place their latest tariff increases on each other's goods, potentially raising prices Americans pay for some clothes, shoes, sporting goods and other consumer items before the holiday shopping season.

GR BRIDGE WALK CANCELED | The GR Community Bridge Walk is canceled this year due to "numerous" road and sidewalk construction, according to the City of Grand Rapids' Parks and Recreation Department. It's been rescheduled for 2020 because the department is concerned about participants' safety.

VERLANDER'S NO HITTER | Justin Verlander pitched his third career no-hitter, leading the Houston Astros past the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Sunday. Verlander struck out 14 and allowed just one runner, walking Cavan Biggio with one out in the first inning. This was the fourth no-hitter in the majors this year.

FORECAST | Scattered showers are possible Labor Day with much cooler air returning by midweek. Today will be partly cloudy, warmer and more humid.

For these stories and more, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.