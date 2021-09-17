Early Morning Rush: Monday, Sept. 20

Here's what you should know for Monday, Sept. 20.

KIDS AND COVID DATA: Schools across Michigan are seeing an uptick in COVID cases as the school year gets underway. New data from the state shows infections in children and teens ages 10 to 19 are now increasing faster than any other group. That same report says schools without mask policies are seeing a higher numbers of new cases.

FRISBIE IN COURT: James Frisbie will be back in a Grand Rapids courtroom today as a hearing continues in connection to the disappearance of Deanie Peters 40 years ago. 14-year-old Peters disappeared from a Forest Hills Central Middle School wrestling practice in 1981. Frisbie was arrested in July and charged with perjury. More evidence witnesses will take the stand today.

GR FATAL CRASH: A single motorcycle crash early Sunday morning resulted in one death, Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post said. At 2:35 a.m., officers were called to a scene on 17 Mile Road near Tyrone Avenue where the crash happened.

ARTPRIZE STOLEN WORK RETURNED: Driving into his ArtPrize exhibit Saturday morning, Kenn Vidro noticed something was missing. He's presenting Pop goes Grand Rapids! this year, a five-painting set of full window fan art of beloved characters. One of the paintings was gone, and had been stolen. It was later found with minor damage.

Forecast | Rain, storms, and falling temperatures are all in the days ahead for West Michigan. Get the full forecast here.

