CRESTON MARKET BREAK-IN | Creston Market on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids was broken into early Monday morning. This is the 6th time this has happened to the store since August 7.

UAW STRIKE LATEST | The United Auto Workers strike against General Motors is headed into its eighth day Monday. Bargainers were in meetings all day Sunday, but "they're still talking," the UAW union spokesman said.

CLIMATE ACTION SUMMIT | Leaders from 64 nations, the European Union, more than a dozen companies and banks, a few cities and a state will present plans at a special Climate Action Summit Monday.

GR SHOOTINGS UPDATE | Four separate shootings happened on Saturday morning in Grand Rapids, leaving two people dead and two others injured. The family of a 29-year-old musician identified him as one of the victims killed over the weekend. Police are still investigating the cases.

GM RECALL | General Motors is recalling more than 107,000 Chevrolet Trax in the U.S. and Canada because a suspension weld can break and cause steering problems. The recall covers the 2015 through 2018 Chevrolet Trax and is an expansion of a recall from April that covered the 2017 through 2019 model years.

FORECAST | A few showers linger Monday morning, then dry and cool air moves in. Highs in the upper 60s.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

