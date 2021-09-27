Early Morning Rush: Monday, Sept. 27

Here's what you should know for Monday, Sept. 27.

ARTPRIZE VANDALISM: An ArtPrize entry celebrating Hispanic culture was defaced overnight Saturday, according to the artist, Arturo Morales Romero. He says he has already spent 228 hours working on the mural, and that 30 more hours of work are expected to complete it. That timeline is impacted now that the mural has been defaced.

KIDS INJURED IN CRASH: A two-car crash Sunday left three children injured, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. in the area of 8th Avenue and Adams Street in Jamestown Township. All involved individuals were wearing seatbelts or properly restrained in child safety seats, police say.

ALLENDALE ARMED ROBBERY: The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at Canvas Townhomes in Allendale early Saturday morning. A 19-year-old man held a small party in his apartment when he located an unknown man in his room. The man displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's car keys, house keys and wallet, according to police.

ELDER SCAM BILL: New protections are now in place to keep Michigan's vulnerable adults safe from abuse, exploitation and neglect. The Financial Exploitation Prevention Act took effect Sunday, requiring financial institutions to implement training and procedures that would protect their customers from scams and other exploitation.

FORECAST | A lot of sunshine and mild temperatures with little rain in the forecast. Get the full forecast here.

