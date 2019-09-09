JARED CHANCE TRIAL | A decision about whether he'll accept a plea deal looms for Jared Chance, who awaits trial on charges of slaying and dismembering a 31-year-old woman is set to begin Monday morning.

EEE KILLS 1 IN KZOO | One of the three confirmed cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Michigan has died, Kalamazoo County health officials said Friday. EEE is a mosquito-borne illness. There is a second confirmed case in Kalamazoo County and a third in Berrien County.

TALIBAN TALKS HALTED | President Donald Trump said Saturday he canceled a secret weekend meeting with Taliban and Afghanistan leaders after a bombing in the past week in Kabul that killed 11 people, including an American soldier. The President has also called off peace negotiations with the insurgent group.

DOWNTOWN GR ROAD CLOSURES | Starting Monday, some of downtown Grand Rapids busiest streets will be closed while crews work on the Residence Inn by Marriott hotel at 10 Ionia Ave. NW. Beginning at 7 a.m., eastbound Fulton Street West and Ionia Avenue NW will be closed for utility work.

LIONS TIE WITH CARDINALS | It was a stunning collapse for Detroit, which looked totally in control until midway through the fourth period. The Lions took a 17-0 lead during the second quarter and had a 17-3 advantage at halftime. The Cardinals made an improbable comeback, rallying from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game.

FORECAST | Temperatures skyrocket to the 80s after Monday. Today will be partly cloudy and warmer, with highs in the mid 70s.

