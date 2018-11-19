Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

GRAND RAPIDS MAN MAKES THREATS TO CHURCH | Man confesses to making threatening phone calls containing racial slurs to Brown-Hutcherson Ministries and Brown's Funeral Home.

DRIVING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON? | Analysts say gas prices have dropped 20 cents or more from a month ago, and a continued oil price drop should extend the decline in gas prices through the Thanksgiving travel period.

MONDAY FORECAST | A quiet, chilly start to the week followed by some light snow.

CHRIS WATTS SENTENCING | Colorado man charged with killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters will be sentenced Monday.

TRUMPS AWAITS REPORT ON KHASHOGGI KILLING | A full report on Khashoggi's killing will address who ordered the killing and who carried it out, said the president.

