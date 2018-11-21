Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

QUIET WEATHER FOR THANKSGIVING | The latest cold front will bring some of the coldest air of the season, just in time for Thanksgiving Day.

NO LASERS | Federal and state officials are warning of serious consequences for pointing laser devices at helicopters and airplanes, a continuing problem in Michigan.

COST OF TROOPS AT THE BORDER | Using thousands of military troops to help secure the Southwest border will cost an estimated $210 million under current plans, the Pentagon told Congress.

"I'M GOING TO A WAR ZONE" | The president made the remark to reporters as he departed for Florida to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

AVOID ROMAINE LETTUCE | Just days before Thanksgiving, the CDC says consumers should avoid all romaine lettuce due to an E. coli outbreak.

IT'S BOB SEGER DAY IN GRAND RAPIDS | To honor the farewell tour of Bob Seger, Mayor Rosalynn Bliss has named November 21 as Bob Seger Day.

BEFORE & AFTER | Today we're asking you if you prefer your Thanksgiving turkey roasted or deep fried. Vote now!

For these stories and so many more, join 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings.

© 2018 WZZM