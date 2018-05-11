Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

MONDAY FORECAST | The rain returns Monday, snow possible this weekend.

FUNERAL FOR STANTON BOY KILLED ON HALLOWEEN | Brady James Sexton's funeral will be held Monday at the Central Montcalm High School gymnasium.

LION AIR FLIGHT LATEST | Investigators say the black box data shows its last four flights all had an airspeed indicator problem.

WELCOME TO THE TEAM | James Starks is 13 On Your Side's new morning show anchor.

NATIONAL LOVE YOUR RED HAIR DAY | Got red hair? November 5 is your day to celebrate.

For these stories and so many more, join 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6!

© 2018 WZZM