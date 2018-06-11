Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.
Here’s what people are talking about this morning:
ELECTION DAY | Your guide to Michigan Election Day 2018
NEED A RIDE? | Uber to offer free rides to the polls on Election Day
WEATHER FOR THE POLLS | Rainy and windy.
CAKE MIX RECALL | Four varieties of Duncan Hines cake mixes are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
SEXIEST MAN ALIVE | It's Idris Elba!
THIS DAY IN HISTORY | On November 6, 1860, Abraham Lincoln was elected the 16th President of the United States.
For these stories and so many more, join 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6!
© 2018 WZZM