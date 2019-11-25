OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING | One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. They said the man pointed a gun at deputies, and one deputy fired back, killing the man.

NORTON SHORES HIT-AND-RUN | A Muskegon Heights woman was hit and killed early Sunday Morning in Norton Shores. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

BENTON HARBOR WOMAN SHOT | A Benton Harbor woman was struck by a stray bullet Saturday night and is in critical condition. She was in bed watching TV when the bullet entered the home and hit her.

MICHIGAN TROOPER PULLS OVER BANANA CAR | A Michigan state trooper's story became popular after he pulled over a man driving a 15-foot banana car down a road in Ottawa Lake, Mich. Instead of giving the driver a ticket, he ended up handing him $20.

BEACH EROSION, FLOODING LIKELY WEDNESDAY | The National Weather Service is warning lakeshore homeowners to start making preparations now to protect their property from a storm expected to hit on Wednesday.

