SUSPECT ARRESTED IN FATAL HIT-AND-RUN | The Grand Rapids Police Department arrested the suspected driver in a hit-and-run accident that killed two people in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday night.

JIM GAFFIGAN HEADLINING LAUGHFEST | Jim Gaffigan, a four-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer, will headline Gilda's LaughFest on March 5 with his tour, "The Pale Tourist."

ALLEGAN COUNTY GUN STORE ROBBED | Several firearms were stolen from an Allegan County gun store Sunday night. Police are still investigating the scene.

THREE SOLDIERS KILLED IN TRAINING ACCIDENT | Three 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldiers were killed and three more were hospitalized during a training accident on Fort Stewart early Sunday morning.

U.S. TROOPS IN SYRIA GOING TO IRAQ | The fight in Syria against IS, once spearheaded by American allied Syrian Kurds who have been cast aside by Trump, will be undertaken by U.S. forces, possibly from neighboring Iraq.

FORECAST | Cloudy, mild and becoming windy with showers and thunderstorms likely arriving in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. Southeast winds shifting southwest at 10-20 mph gusting over 40 mph at times.

