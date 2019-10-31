HALLOWEEN SAFETY | Pedestrian safety is always important but especially during Halloween. October is the worst month for driver-pedestrian car accidents, and adolescent safety experts say children are twice as likely to be hit and killed on Halloween than any other night of the year.

DRIVER KILLED IN CRASH | A driver was killed in a one-car crash in Allegan County Wednesday night after the car was engulfed in flames. The driver could not be identified because they were burned beyond recognition.

XANAX RECALL | Mylan Pharmaceuticals has initiated a voluntary recall nationwide of the tablet form of one of their lots of the anti-anxiety medication Alprazolam, commonly sold under the brand name Xanax.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | Democrats have set the stage for certain House approval of the ground rules lawmakers will use when they consider impeaching President Donald Trump as the chamber braced for its first showdown over the inquiry.

FORECAST | Cloudy and cold with periods of rain, mixed with snowflakes at times changing to evening snow. Highs in the low 40s. Winds will be northeast-northwest at 7-14 mph.

